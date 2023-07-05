Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The BODAR Blast Episode 11

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    06.27.2023

    Audio by Lt.j.g. Daniel Ehrlich 

    USS DECATUR

    A long episode before a brief hiatus! Lt.j.g. Ehrlich discusses the return from deployment and Change of Command. For a final time, Cmdr Richard Jimenez talks to the Decatur family with his farewell thouights.

    This week's guest is the man behind the camera, the best in the Fleet, Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class David Negron. He sits down to discuss how cool his job is, what it's like going on temporary duty for deployment, earning his ESWS, becoming a part of the Deck Department family, and his band!

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.12.2023 03:00
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75423
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109756202.mp3
    Length: 01:12:56
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The BODAR Blast Episode 11, by LTJG Daniel Ehrlich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

