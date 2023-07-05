The BODAR Blast Episode 11

A long episode before a brief hiatus! Lt.j.g. Ehrlich discusses the return from deployment and Change of Command. For a final time, Cmdr Richard Jimenez talks to the Decatur family with his farewell thouights.
This week's guest is the man behind the camera, the best in the Fleet, Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class David Negron. He sits down to discuss how cool his job is, what it's like going on temporary duty for deployment, earning his ESWS, becoming a part of the Deck Department family, and his band!
Deployment
USS Decatur (DDG 73)
