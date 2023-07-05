Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New 140th Wing Commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremiah “Weed” Tucker

    New 140th Wing Commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremiah "Weed" Tucker

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    12.31.1969

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Chance Johnson 

    140th Wing Public Affairs

    Check out our recent podcast with 140th Wing Commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremiah “Weed” Tucker where we discuss his background, his career as a fighter pilot, his family legacy, his vision for the 140th Wing's future and more!

    Date Taken: 12.31.1969
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 17:52
    Category: Interviews
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 
    This work, New 140th Wing Commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremiah “Weed” Tucker, by TSgt Chance Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    140thwing

