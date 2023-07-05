Dr. Lester Mertinez- Lopez visit to LRMC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/75414" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On July 10th, 2023 Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, the Assistant Secretary Of Defense for Health Affairs made his first visit to the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. It was his first major overseas visit since being confirmed as the assistant secretary of defense for health affairs.