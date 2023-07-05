Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dr. Lester Mertinez- Lopez visit to LRMC

    Dr. Lester Mertinez- Lopez visit to LRMC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    07.11.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Sari Seibert 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    On July 10th, 2023 Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, the Assistant Secretary Of Defense for Health Affairs made his first visit to the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. It was his first major overseas visit since being confirmed as the assistant secretary of defense for health affairs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2023
    Date Posted: 07.11.2023 09:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75414
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109754344.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2021
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dr. Lester Mertinez- Lopez visit to LRMC, by SSgt Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Health Affairs
    LRMC
    AFN Kaiserslautern

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT