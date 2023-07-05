CMC Compton (Run CMC) and DJ Cali are joined by Commander Braxton (DJ Renaissance) to talk about how they deal with the summer heat, they're future plans, their favorite AFN toons and play some 'Beat the Fleet'. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean Byrne)
|07.10.2023
|07.11.2023 03:19
|Newscasts
|75408
|2307/DOD_109753864.mp3
|01:03:24
|2023
|Blues
|BH
|6
|0
|0
This work, Straight Talk with Fleet Compton 10July2023, by PO2 Sean Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
