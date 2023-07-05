Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie - Episode 5: Small Businesses Pack a Big Punch

    Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie - Episode 5: Small Businesses Pack a Big Punch

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2023

    Audio by Kara McDermott 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    With 99% of businesses across the United States considered small businesses, it is important to learn the unique value they can bring to MANY different industries.

    In this episode guest co-host, Jen Carney, fills in for Frankie and joins Art to learn more about how small businesses play into our National Defense Strategy, and how NAVWAR’s Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP) acts as an advocacy group that provides training and guidance to small businesses to ensure agile and innovative solutions for today’s most complex challenges.

    Director of the NAVWAR OSBP, Kimberly Reidy, will break down all you need to know, from North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) codes, to set-aside categories, to upcoming events. If you are a small business or work alongside small business partners, you will not want to miss this.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2023
    Date Posted: 07.10.2023 13:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75405
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109752535.mp3
    Length: 00:19:49
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 34
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie - Episode 5: Small Businesses Pack a Big Punch, by Kara McDermott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    small business
    employee engagement
    NAVWAR
    Office of Small Buisness Programs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT