Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie - Episode 5: Small Businesses Pack a Big Punch

With 99% of businesses across the United States considered small businesses, it is important to learn the unique value they can bring to MANY different industries.
In this episode guest co-host, Jen Carney, fills in for Frankie and joins Art to learn more about how small businesses play into our National Defense Strategy, and how NAVWAR’s Office of Small Business Programs (OSBP) acts as an advocacy group that provides training and guidance to small businesses to ensure agile and innovative solutions for today’s most complex challenges.
Director of the NAVWAR OSBP, Kimberly Reidy, will break down all you need to know, from North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) codes, to set-aside categories, to upcoming events. If you are a small business or work alongside small business partners, you will not want to miss this.
