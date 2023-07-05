On this week's edition of the Marne Report podcast, we get to know the new 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade commander, Col. Jennifer McDonough. Take a listen to learn about McDonough's background, her leadership philosophy and what it's like to be the first female commander of the 3rd DSB. Available now by searching "The Marne Report" wherever you get your podcasts.
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 13:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75397
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109748987.mp3
|Length:
|00:11:52
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Marne Report, by Molly Cooke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT