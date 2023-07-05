Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine – Ep 10 – What is Air Force Doctrine

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/75395" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

On this episode of deciphering doctrine, I sit down with doctrine analyst Bob Christensen and discuss just what is this thing we call doctrine. Bob’s extensive experience as a doctrine analyst spans over two decades, making him the ideal candidate to inform our listeners of the uniqueness of doctrine. Bob touches on several nuances of doctrine, explains the difference between policy and doctrine, and highlights how doctrine serves as the “box to think outside of.” Please join us as we explore “What is Air Force Doctrine?”



As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and the views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force or the Department of Defense.