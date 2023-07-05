Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Doctrine Podcast: Deciphering Doctrine – Ep 10 – What is Air Force Doctrine

    AL, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2023

    Audio by James Self 

    Air University Public Affairs

    On this episode of deciphering doctrine, I sit down with doctrine analyst Bob Christensen and discuss just what is this thing we call doctrine. Bob’s extensive experience as a doctrine analyst spans over two decades, making him the ideal candidate to inform our listeners of the uniqueness of doctrine. Bob touches on several nuances of doctrine, explains the difference between policy and doctrine, and highlights how doctrine serves as the “box to think outside of.” Please join us as we explore “What is Air Force Doctrine?”

    As a reminder to all listeners, all topics discussed are UNCLASSIFIED, and the views expressed by guests or hosts are not necessarily the position of the United States Air Force or the Department of Defense.

    #USAFDoctrine #Doctrine

