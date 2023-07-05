NAPLES, Italy (July 6, 2023) Radio news covering the recent ALIWAL Surge operation 2023 and the Romanian 21st Mountain Battalion. Includes speech from British Army Trooper Will Hadden and U.S. Army 1st Lt. Tyler Picardat . (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anton Wendler)
|07.06.2023
|07.07.2023 16:59
|Newscasts
|NAPLES, IT
This work, Radio News AFN Naples 230706, by PO2 Anton Wendler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
