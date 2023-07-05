AFN Naples Radio News: Outgoing Commanding Officer's Last Show & U.S. Service Members COMREL in Djibouti

Captain James Stewart, Commanding Officer, Naval Support Activity Naples Italy, came in for his last radio show as Commanding officer of NSA Naples with us here at AFN Naples. Captain Steward came in command of NSA during august of 2020.

U.S. service members deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, repaired desks and delivered picnic tables in support of a renovation project led by the 450th Civil Affairs Battalion at a primary school in Ali Oune, Djibouti.