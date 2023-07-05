Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News: Outgoing Commanding Officer's Last Show & U.S. Service Members COMREL in Djibouti

    ITALY

    07.05.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    Captain James Stewart, Commanding Officer, Naval Support Activity Naples Italy, came in for his last radio show as Commanding officer of NSA Naples with us here at AFN Naples. Captain Steward came in command of NSA during august of 2020.
    &
    U.S. service members deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, repaired desks and delivered picnic tables in support of a renovation project led by the 450th Civil Affairs Battalion at a primary school in Ali Oune, Djibouti.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.07.2023 07:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75383
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109748304.mp3
    Length: 00:02:50
    Year 2023
    Genre NEWS
    Location: IT
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News: Outgoing Commanding Officer's Last Show & U.S. Service Members COMREL in Djibouti, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Djibouti
    James Stewart
    Radio News

