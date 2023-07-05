AFN Naples Radio News: Secretary Austin on Security Review

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has tasked Defense Department components with implementing a series of recommendations aimed at improving classified information safeguards. This action follows the Pentagon’s review of departmentwide security programs and policies undertaken after the unauthorized disclosure of sensitive information discovered online in the spring.
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.07.2023 07:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75382
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109748303.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:50
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|NEWS
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
