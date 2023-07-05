Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News: Secretary Austin on Security Review

    ITALY

    07.06.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III has tasked Defense Department components with implementing a series of recommendations aimed at improving classified information safeguards. This action follows the Pentagon’s review of departmentwide security programs and policies undertaken after the unauthorized disclosure of sensitive information discovered online in the spring.

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News: Secretary Austin on Security Review, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Austin
    Secretary of Defense
    Radio News

