American Forces Network Diego Garcia Level Up with FFSO Radio Show

Lt Sara Giles, Fleet and Family Support Officer on U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks on her weekly radio show at American Forces Network Diego July 6, 2023. This episode had Religious Program Specialist 1st Class Peter Green as special guest to talk about being humble, how to become teachable, and moving past barriers that keep us from achieving our goals.
