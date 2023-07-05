Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OB-GYN clinic serves Humphreys

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.05.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Jonathan Anderson 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Capts. Katherine Joseph and Leighann Black, OB-GYN physicians at the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, discuss the benefits of getting the human apaillomavirus vaccine on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, May 5, 2023. The vaccine is offered to service members and their dependents to help prevent the spread of HPV and reduce the risk of cervical cancer. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Jonathan Anderson)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 23:27
    Category: Interviews
    TAGS

    vaccine
    OBGYN
    Gynecology
    Obstetrics
    HPV

