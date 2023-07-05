OB-GYN clinic serves Humphreys

U.S. Army Capts. Katherine Joseph and Leighann Black, OB-GYN physicians at the Brian D. Allgood Army Community Hospital, discuss the benefits of getting the human apaillomavirus vaccine on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, May 5, 2023. The vaccine is offered to service members and their dependents to help prevent the spread of HPV and reduce the risk of cervical cancer. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Jonathan Anderson)