Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mother's Day brunch at Morning Calm Center

    Mother's Day brunch at Morning Calm Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.19.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Jonathan Anderson 

    AFN Humphreys

    American Forces Network radio audio highlighting the Mother’s Day brunch at the Morning Calm Center on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, April 19, 2023. The brunch was one of many ways service members and their families celebrated the holiday on the installation. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Jonathan Anderson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 23:27
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 75370
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109747991.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mother's Day brunch at Morning Calm Center, by SrA Jonathan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mom
    Holiday
    Mother's Day
    Camp Humphreys
    Brunch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT