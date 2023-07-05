American Forces Network radio audio highlighting the Mother’s Day brunch at the Morning Calm Center on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, April 19, 2023. The brunch was one of many ways service members and their families celebrated the holiday on the installation. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Jonathan Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 23:27
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|75370
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109747991.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mother's Day brunch at Morning Calm Center, by SrA Jonathan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT