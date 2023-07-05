Mother's Day brunch at Morning Calm Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/75370" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

American Forces Network radio audio highlighting the Mother’s Day brunch at the Morning Calm Center on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, April 19, 2023. The brunch was one of many ways service members and their families celebrated the holiday on the installation. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Jonathan Anderson)