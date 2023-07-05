230706-N-CR158-1001 - A radio spot informing listeners of the Open Line show hosted by Naval Station Guantanamo Bay officials weekly on Tuesday. The spot also informs listeners of the weekly question thread on the AFN Guantanamo Bay Facebook page. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Kyle Fiori)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 14:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75360
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109747159.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN GTMO: Open Line Spot, by PO2 Kyle Fiori, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
