a 30 second spot on the Long Drive Competition.
Script:
You really think you can hit a golf ball farther then me? I’m older than you, stronger than you, and taller then you.
Haha very funny, but like I said before it’s way different then a baseball swing and last time I checked you never swung a golf club before
We’ll see, stand back, how hard can it be?
FORE!
I'm going to run home after that home run.
Make sure to check out the Long Drive Competition happening at the Eifel Mountain Golf Course on July 21st from 6:30am to 5:15pm and make sure to practice before!
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 06:25
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75334
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109746171.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Long Drive Competition, by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT