Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Long Drive Competition

    Long Drive Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RP, GERMANY

    07.06.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jordan Gonzalez 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    a 30 second spot on the Long Drive Competition.

    Script:
    You really think you can hit a golf ball farther then me? I’m older than you, stronger than you, and taller then you.
    Haha very funny, but like I said before it’s way different then a baseball swing and last time I checked you never swung a golf club before
    We’ll see, stand back, how hard can it be?
    FORE!
    I'm going to run home after that home run.
    Make sure to check out the Long Drive Competition happening at the Eifel Mountain Golf Course on July 21st from 6:30am to 5:15pm and make sure to practice before!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 06:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75334
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109746171.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist Airman First Class Jordan Gonzalez
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Long Drive Competition, by A1C Jordan Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Baseball
    Car
    Window
    Golf
    AFN Spangdahlem

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT