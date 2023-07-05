Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Air Force Deployment Changes AFFORGEN

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    07.06.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr., the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, speaks about new approaches for our national security and defense strategies, Sept. 19, 2022 at the Air, Space and Cyber conference at the National Harbor, Maryland. The Air Force introduced Air Force Force Generation deployment model to replace the over 20-year-old expeditionary Air Force model. (Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez reports)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 06:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Air Force Deployment Changes AFFORGEN, by A1C Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    News
    Deployments
    AFFORGEN
    expeditionary Air Force

