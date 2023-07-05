KMC Update - Air Force Deployment Changes AFFORGEN

U.S. Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr., the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, speaks about new approaches for our national security and defense strategies, Sept. 19, 2022 at the Air, Space and Cyber conference at the National Harbor, Maryland. The Air Force introduced Air Force Force Generation deployment model to replace the over 20-year-old expeditionary Air Force model. (Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez reports)