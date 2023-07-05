American Forces Network Incirlik reported a reminder to service members about the No Heat, No Cool off-season at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 3, 2023. The No Heat, No Cool program is intended to conserve energy and allow the 39th Civil Engineer Squadron to perform maintenance upgrades when outside temperatures are cool enough to shutdown HVAC systems. The program is not currently in season; however, Airmen are reminded to reduce energy consumption by shutting off lights, water, and AC when not in use. (Defense Media Activity Newscast by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 08:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75331
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109746109.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Year
|2022
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: No Heat, No Cool Off-Season Reminder, by A1C Kevin Dunkleberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Incirlik
LEAVE A COMMENT