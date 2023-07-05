AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: No Heat, No Cool Off-Season Reminder

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/75331" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

American Forces Network Incirlik reported a reminder to service members about the No Heat, No Cool off-season at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 3, 2023. The No Heat, No Cool program is intended to conserve energy and allow the 39th Civil Engineer Squadron to perform maintenance upgrades when outside temperatures are cool enough to shutdown HVAC systems. The program is not currently in season; however, Airmen are reminded to reduce energy consumption by shutting off lights, water, and AC when not in use. (Defense Media Activity Newscast by Airman 1st Class Kevin Dunkleberger)