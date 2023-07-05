TFNEWSCAST: 17MAY23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/75320" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

230517-N-IL115-1001 SASEBO, Japan (May 17, 2023)

A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio reporting that the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) departed Guam following a routine port visit on May 15, 2023. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by MC2 Joseph Vazquez.)