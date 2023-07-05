230517-N-IL115-1001 SASEBO, Japan (May 17, 2023)
A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio reporting that the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) departed Guam following a routine port visit on May 15, 2023. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by MC2 Joseph Vazquez.)
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 01:54
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75320
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109745739.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TFNEWSCAST: 17MAY23, by PO3 John Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT