230515-N-AZ382-1001 SASEBO, Japan (May 15, 2023)
A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about a "coffee connections" event hosted by the Sasebo USO and Sasebo Fleet and Family Services Center in celebration of Military Spouse Appreciation Day on May 12, 2023. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by MC2 Joseph Vazquez.)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.06.2023 01:55
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75319
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109745671.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TFNEWSCAST: 15MAY23, by PO2 Joseph Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
