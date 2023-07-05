Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TFNEWSCAST: 15MAY23

    JAPAN

    05.15.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Vazquez 

    AFN Sasebo

    230515-N-AZ382-1001 SASEBO, Japan (May 15, 2023)
    A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about a "coffee connections" event hosted by the Sasebo USO and Sasebo Fleet and Family Services Center in celebration of Military Spouse Appreciation Day on May 12, 2023. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by MC2 Joseph Vazquez.)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 07.06.2023 01:55
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75319
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109745671.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2023
    Location: JP
    This work, TFNEWSCAST: 15MAY23, by PO2 Joseph Vazquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USO
    AFN Sasebo
    Military Spouses
    Eagle Radio

