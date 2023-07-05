TFNEWSCAST: 15MAY23

230515-N-AZ382-1001 SASEBO, Japan (May 15, 2023)

A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about a "coffee connections" event hosted by the Sasebo USO and Sasebo Fleet and Family Services Center in celebration of Military Spouse Appreciation Day on May 12, 2023. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by MC2 Joseph Vazquez.)