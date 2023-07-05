TFNEWSCAST 10MAY23

230510-N-AZ382-1001 SASEBO, Japan (May 10, 2023)

A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about the meeting of CFAS commanding officer Capt. David Adams meeting with Sasebo mayor Daisuke Miyajima at CFAS headquarters for the first time on May 8, 2023. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by MC2 Joseph Vazquez.)