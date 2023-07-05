TFNEWSCAST: 01MAY23

230501-N-IL115-1001 SASEBO, Japan (April 28, 2023)

A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) completing Exercise Balikatan 2023 (BK23) on April 28. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by MC3 John Freeman.)