    TFNEWSCAST: 01MAY23

    TFNEWSCAST: 01MAY23

    JAPAN

    05.01.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Freeman 

    AFN Sasebo

    230501-N-IL115-1001 SASEBO, Japan (April 28, 2023)
    A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) completing Exercise Balikatan 2023 (BK23) on April 28. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by MC3 John Freeman.)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 20:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Year 2023
    Location: JP
    This work, TFNEWSCAST: 01MAY23, by PO3 John Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN Sasebo
    Personnel
    Exercise Balikatan
    Eagle Radio

