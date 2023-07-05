Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TFNEWSCAST 28APR23

    TFNEWSCAST 28APR23

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    04.28.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Freeman 

    AFN Sasebo

    230428-N-IL115-1001 SASEBO, Japan (April 28, 2023)
    A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about a miso preparation and use course held by the Sasebo USO at their Nimitz Park location on April 22, 2023. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by MC3 John Freeman.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 20:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75315
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109745118.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2023
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TFNEWSCAST 28APR23, by PO3 John Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USO
    AFN Sasebo
    Miso
    Eagle Radio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT