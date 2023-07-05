TFNEWSCAST 28APR23

230428-N-IL115-1001 SASEBO, Japan (April 28, 2023)

A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about a miso preparation and use course held by the Sasebo USO at their Nimitz Park location on April 22, 2023. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by MC3 John Freeman.)