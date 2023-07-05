230428-N-IL115-1001 SASEBO, Japan (April 28, 2023)
A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about a miso preparation and use course held by the Sasebo USO at their Nimitz Park location on April 22, 2023. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by MC3 John Freeman.)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 20:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75315
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109745118.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TFNEWSCAST 28APR23, by PO3 John Freeman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
