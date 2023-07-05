On this episode of Fort Meade Declassified, we sit down with Army recruiter SSG Talia Smith to discuss her recollection of her time as a contestant on this seasons of the hit NBC singing competition show, The Voice.
This work, Fort Meade Declassified Ep 75 The Voice Contestant SSG Talia Smith, by Jasmyne Ferber
