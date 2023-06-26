The Wiesbaden Entertainment Center hosts country line dancing night for community members in Wiesbaden, Hessen, DE. The audio spot was recorded and produced at the AFN Wiesbaden studio on Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden, April 13, 2023. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Austin Baker)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 08:50
|Category:
|Recording
|Audio ID:
|75305
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109743657.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|Sgt. Austin Baker
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Spoken
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Country line dancing radio spot, by SGT Austin Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
