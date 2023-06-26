SECNAV holds summit with Naval Leaders about the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the military environment.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 06:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75301
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109743525.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Eagle Rota News - SECNAV holds DEI summit, by PO2 Jeffrey Sherman, identified by DVIDS
No keywords found.
