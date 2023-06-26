American Forces Network Incirlik highlighted some of the resources available at the base library at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, July 5, 2023. (Defense Media Activity Radio Spot by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 03:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75293
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109743399.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE , 1, TR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO SPOT: 3D Printer, by SrA Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT