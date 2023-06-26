Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Rota Spot - Naval Hospital Rota, Spain MHS Genesis

    SPAIN

    06.28.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner Blake 

    AFN Rota

    Naval Hospital Rota, Spain prepares to launch the electronic service record, MHS Genesis.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 02:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75289
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109743320.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre AFN Rota Spot
    Location: ES
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Rota Spot - Naval Hospital Rota, Spain MHS Genesis, by PO2 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Spain

    TAGS

    Spain
    U.S. Navy
    Naval Hospital Rota
    MHS Genesis

