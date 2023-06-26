Naval Hospital Rota, Spain prepares to launch the electronic service record, MHS Genesis.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 02:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75289
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109743320.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|AFN Rota Spot
|Location:
|ES
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Rota Spot - Naval Hospital Rota, Spain MHS Genesis, by PO2 Conner Blake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Spain
LEAVE A COMMENT