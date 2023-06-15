On this Pacific Pulse; U.S. Navy joins Komodo 23, Yokota AB delivers over 36,000 pounds of hurricane relief food, and U.S. Army mobile medical laboratory works with the Republic of Korea.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2023 02:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75287
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109743316.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: June 15, 2023, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
