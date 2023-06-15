Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: June 15, 2023

    Pacific Pulse: June 15, 2023

    JAPAN

    06.15.2023

    Audio by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse; U.S. Navy joins Komodo 23, Yokota AB delivers over 36,000 pounds of hurricane relief food, and U.S. Army mobile medical laboratory works with the Republic of Korea.

    This work, Pacific Pulse: June 15, 2023, by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    radio
    news
    us
    pacific pulse

