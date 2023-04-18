Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: April 18, 2023

    JAPAN

    04.17.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: Defense leaders from the Philippians and United States visit the pentagon to restate their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific during Balikatan 23. Cope India 2023 continues growing the relationship between the U-S and Indian partnership, and the Republic of Korea Air Force and the U-S Air Force hold a combined aerial training over the Korean peninsula.

    Date Taken: 04.17.2023
    Date Posted: 07.05.2023 01:40
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP
    This work, Pacific Pulse: April 18, 2023, by A1C Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ROK
    Balikatan
    Pacific Pulse
    Cope India
    Combined Aerial Training

