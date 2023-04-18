Pacific Pulse: April 18, 2023

On this Pacific Pulse: Defense leaders from the Philippians and United States visit the pentagon to restate their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific during Balikatan 23. Cope India 2023 continues growing the relationship between the U-S and Indian partnership, and the Republic of Korea Air Force and the U-S Air Force hold a combined aerial training over the Korean peninsula.