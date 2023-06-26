Autumn Kings tour the Indo-Pacific

Joseph Coccimiglio and Jake Diab, performing artists for the rock band Autumn Kings, are interviewed by U.S. Army Sgt. Amanda McLean, broadcaster “DJ Die Hard” at American Forces Network Humphreys, on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, July 3, 2023. Autumn Kings partnered with Armed Forces Entertainment for the first time and performed at military installations across the country including Humphreys, Osan Air Base, Kunsan Air Base and Camp Carroll. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Amanda McLean)
|07.03.2023
|07.05.2023 01:41
|Interviews
|75285
|2307/DOD_109743252.mp3
|00:02:00
|2023
|KR
|5
|0
|0
