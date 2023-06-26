Lt Sara Giles, Fleet and Family Support Officer on U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks on her weekly radio show at American Forces Network Diego June 29, 2023. This episode had RP1 Peter Green as special guest to take about being humble and how to become teachable.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2023 21:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75283
|Filename:
|2307/DOD_109743134.mp3
|Length:
|00:39:38
|Artist
|MCSN Emily Guillory
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, American Forces Network Diego Garcia Level Up with FFSO Radio Show, by SN Emily Guillory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
