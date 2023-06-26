Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO Review: Defence spending: sustaining the effort in the long-term

    NATO Review: Defence spending: sustaining the effort in the long-term

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    07.03.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    Natochannel           

    The issue of the appropriate level of defence spending for each NATO Ally is as old as NATO itself. It touches upon two core debates for the Allies. First, as NATO’s mission is to ensure the security of the Euro-Atlantic area, defence spending supports the ability of Allies to preserve peace and to deter all threats, at all times.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2023
    Date Posted: 07.03.2023 02:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75276
    Filename: 2307/DOD_109741700.mp3
    Length: 00:13:49
    Genre Blues
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nato

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT