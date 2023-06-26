Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO Journal Podcast Episode 54 - Enlisted Army Education: Legit or Just Another Euphemism?

    06.28.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Brandon Cox 

    The NCO Journal

    Sgt. Maj. Phillip Fenrick joins the NCO Journal Podcast to discuss his ideas to change the current process to identify and select instructors in his recent article, "Enlisted Army Education: Legit or Just Another Euphemism?"

