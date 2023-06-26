Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Fit Chap - Are You Sympathetic to Your Nervous System?

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2023

    Audio by Maj. Jason Phipps 

    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps

    CH (MAJ) Phipps brings back Meredith Phipps for another interview. This time they focus on nervous system regulation and how it is vitally important to maintain a proper balance between sympathetic and parasympathetic systems during CHBOLC. Meredith explains the function of each system and gives some practical ways in which to moderate them while dealing with the stressors of military training.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2023
    Date Posted: 07.01.2023 12:53
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:34:44
