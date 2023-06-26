Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chevrons - Ep 024 - Service Cultures - Land, Air and Space

    JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2023

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    In this episode, the Chevrons staff is pleased to welcome Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Paul Norris for a discussion about culture in the service. The panel talks about how the Air Force’s own cultural identity may have served as a starting off point for the Space Force, and in contrast, how much is different in the newest service, just over three years into its life. Our two co-hosts, Chief Master Sgt. Sean Sullivan and Tech. Sgt. Kevin Nunes, both have had significant stretches of time with the Army, so we also get some perspective from the land component as well.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 10:16
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chevrons - Ep 024 - Service Cultures - Land, Air and Space, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    culture
    service
    enlisted
    usaf
    usa
    ussf

