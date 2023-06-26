Chevrons - Ep 024 - Service Cultures - Land, Air and Space

In this episode, the Chevrons staff is pleased to welcome Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Paul Norris for a discussion about culture in the service. The panel talks about how the Air Force’s own cultural identity may have served as a starting off point for the Space Force, and in contrast, how much is different in the newest service, just over three years into its life. Our two co-hosts, Chief Master Sgt. Sean Sullivan and Tech. Sgt. Kevin Nunes, both have had significant stretches of time with the Army, so we also get some perspective from the land component as well.
