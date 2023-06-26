Chevrons - Ep 024 - Service Cultures - Land, Air and Space

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/75259" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, the Chevrons staff is pleased to welcome Space Force Chief Master Sgt. Paul Norris for a discussion about culture in the service. The panel talks about how the Air Force’s own cultural identity may have served as a starting off point for the Space Force, and in contrast, how much is different in the newest service, just over three years into its life. Our two co-hosts, Chief Master Sgt. Sean Sullivan and Tech. Sgt. Kevin Nunes, both have had significant stretches of time with the Army, so we also get some perspective from the land component as well.