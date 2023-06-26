Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Radio News - US Finland Exercise & Unified Vision 23

    AFN Naples Radio News - US Finland Exercise & Unified Vision 23

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    06.26.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anton Wendler 

    AFN Naples

    UF271 - NAPLES, Italy (June 26, 2023) Radio News that highlights US Finland Exercise & Unified Vision 23. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anton Wendler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 06:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75251
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109738794.mp3
    Length: 00:03:08
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - US Finland Exercise & Unified Vision 23, by PO2 Anton Wendler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Radio

    TAGS

    Navy
    Finland
    Radio News

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT