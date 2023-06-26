American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the 56th Rescue Squadron's participation and support of exercise Vanguard Rescue 23. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 10:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75249
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109738708.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:31
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Vanguard Rescue 23, by A1C Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
