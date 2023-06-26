VICENZA, Italy - Radio news story highlighting LTC(P) Michele Kehrle's assumption of command of U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza on June 21, 2023, and her plans for the roll-out of MHS Genesis in the Vicenza Military Community. (Radio news story by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 04:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75248
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109738707.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio News: U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza Change of Command, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT