Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio News: U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza Change of Command

    Radio News: U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza Change of Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    06.21.2023

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger  

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, Italy - Radio news story highlighting LTC(P) Michele Kehrle's assumption of command of U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza on June 21, 2023, and her plans for the roll-out of MHS Genesis in the Vicenza Military Community. (Radio news story by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 04:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75248
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109738707.mp3
    Length: 00:01:12
    Year 2023
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio News: U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza Change of Command, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Vicenza
    MHS Genesis
    U.S. Army Health Center Vicenza
    Army Medicene

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT