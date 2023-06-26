A spot discussing the requirements for enrolling in TRICARE while overseas to be played for the NAS Sigonella community. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Collier)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 04:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75245
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109738697.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Sigonella TRICARE Enrollment Spot, by PO2 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
