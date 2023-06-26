Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Sigonella TRICARE Enrollment Spot

    AFN Sigonella TRICARE Enrollment Spot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    06.29.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Collier 

    AFN Sigonella

    A spot discussing the requirements for enrolling in TRICARE while overseas to be played for the NAS Sigonella community. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Collier)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.30.2023 04:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75245
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109738697.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Sigonella TRICARE Enrollment Spot, by PO2 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Sigonella

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT