American Forces Network Incirlik reported the Feast of Sacrifice taking place in country on June 29, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity Newscast by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2023 03:10
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75238
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109738611.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|TR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: Feast of Sacrifice, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
