230628-N-DN657-1001 - A radio spot informing NAS Guantanamo Bay listeners of the red pin bowling night. (U.S. Navy spot by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zack Guth)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 12:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75215
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109736929.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|CU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Red pin bowling night, by PO2 Zachary Guth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT