    The BES Mission Success Podcast - Episode 2 - Mr. George Sarmiento

    The BES Mission Success Podcast - Episode 2 - Mr. George Sarmiento

    MONTGOMERY, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Audio by Business and Enterprise Systems 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The Business and Enterprise Systems Directorate delivers information technology mission support and service capabilities to military members, government civilians and contractor support teammates across the globe. In Episode 2 we sit down with CON-IT Program Manager, Mr. George Sarmiento.

    For more information about BES visit www.airforcebes.af.mil

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 11:13
    Category: Briefings
    Audio ID: 75212
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109736742.mp3
    Length: 00:18:19
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: MONTGOMERY, US
    Web Views: 40
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

