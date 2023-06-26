Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News - Guam Pet Relief & USS Delaware Port Visit

    ITALY

    06.29.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    U.S. Navy Sailors from the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) and sailors from the Republic of Singapore Navy Independence-class littoral mission vessel RSS Dauntless (LMV 21), participate in bagging animal food during a community relations event at the Guam Animals In Need's (G.A.I.N.) shelter in Yigo, Guam, June 26.
    &
    TÓRSHAVN, Faroe Islands –
    The Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Delaware (SSN 790) arrived in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands for a scheduled port visit, June 26, 2023.

    Delaware’s arrival marks the first port visit by a U.S. Navy nuclear-powered submarine to the Faroe Islands.

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 09:59
    Category: Newscasts
    News
    Port visit
    Radio news

