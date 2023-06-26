AFN Naples Radio News - Guam Pet Relief & USS Delaware Port Visit

U.S. Navy Sailors from the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) and sailors from the Republic of Singapore Navy Independence-class littoral mission vessel RSS Dauntless (LMV 21), participate in bagging animal food during a community relations event at the Guam Animals In Need's (G.A.I.N.) shelter in Yigo, Guam, June 26.
TÓRSHAVN, Faroe Islands –
The Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Delaware (SSN 790) arrived in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands for a scheduled port visit, June 26, 2023.
Delaware’s arrival marks the first port visit by a U.S. Navy nuclear-powered submarine to the Faroe Islands.
