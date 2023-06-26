Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TFN: CTF 70 change of command

    JAPAN

    06.26.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Julia Brockman 

    AFN Sasebo

    Commander, Task Force 70 held a change of command ceremony while underway aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the South China Sea, June 23rd. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist Third Class Julia Brockman.)

