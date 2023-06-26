U.S. Army Col. Seth Graves, outgoing garrison commander of Camp Humphreys, and Col. Ryan Workman, incoming garrison commander, are radio interviewed by Sgt. Amanda McLean, broadcaster “DJ Die Hard” at American Forces Network Humphreys, on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2023. Graves spoke about his time in command and Workman discussed what he looks forward to in his new role for the future command. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Amanda McLean)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 03:34
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|75186
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109735652.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Humphreys welcomes new garrison commander, by SPC Amanda McLean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT