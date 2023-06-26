Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Humphreys welcomes new garrison commander

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.26.2023

    Audio by Spc. Amanda McLean 

    AFN Humphreys

    U.S. Army Col. Seth Graves, outgoing garrison commander of Camp Humphreys, and Col. Ryan Workman, incoming garrison commander, are radio interviewed by Sgt. Amanda McLean, broadcaster “DJ Die Hard” at American Forces Network Humphreys, on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, June 26, 2023. Graves spoke about his time in command and Workman discussed what he looks forward to in his new role for the future command. (U.S. Army audio by Sgt. Amanda McLean)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 03:34
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KR
