TFNEWSCAST 28JUN23

230628-N-AZ382-1001 SASEBO, Japan (June 26, 2023)
A TFNewscast for AFN Sasebo's radio about the U.S. and Republic of Singapore navies are conducting combined naval training near Guam during exercise Pacific Griffin, from June 16 until 29. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy audio by MC2 Joseph Vazquez.)
|06.28.2023
|06.28.2023 22:40
|Newscasts
|75185
|2306/DOD_109735613.mp3
|00:01:00
|2023
|JP
|1
|0
|0
