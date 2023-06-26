Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FYSA: Bridging the Science Gap

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Daly and Angel Orozco

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    For your situational awareness, science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills are critical to the Department of the Air Force’s need to accelerate change. Having a diverse set of voices working on solutions is also critical.
    In this episode of FYSA we’ll learn how the Air Force is working to encourage new generations to pursue STEM careers through programs like Project Tuskegee, an outreach effort that exposes young people in diverse communities to what the service offers.
    We also meet a young engineer who benefitted from the Edison Grant, a funding source that gives Department of the Air Force STEM professionals the freedom to explore new ideas and technology.
    We’ll also meet a rocket launch engineer and an enlisted scientist, both involved in Project Arc, a program that sends STEM pros out to work with installations on innovative approaches to local problems.
    Civilian scientists play a major role in developing solutions to problems, and we introduce you to one civilian scientist doing important research who also actively encourages opportunities for diversity in STEM.

