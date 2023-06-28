The 1796 Podcast - 28 June 2023 - 18th Episode

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/75168" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

It’s the 18th episode of The 1796 Podcast and we are extremely thrilled to be in the European nation of Bulgaria for Thracian Sentry 23.



This month we come to you with several short interviews with Air and Army National Guard members, each one participating in the exercise titled Thracian Sentry 23.



Thracian Sentry served to highlight the 30-year-long partnership between the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense and the Tennessee National Guard.



And as global threats continue to multiply, Thracian Sentry demonstrated the Tennessee National Guard’s and the Air Force’s renewed focus on agile combat employment, also known as ACE.



ACE is a maneuver scheme designed to increase lethality, speed, and survivability in a combat scenario.



Join co-hosts Lt. Col. Marty Malone and Capt. Taylor Hall as they bring you inspiring interviews and exciting news from the Tennessee Military Department.