The following is an advertisement for the upcoming Special Children's Day Event on July 12th and the volunteers needed to undergo it.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 09:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75164
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109733865.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Artist
|JBII
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Special Kids Day Volunteers, by SrA Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT