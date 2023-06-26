Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Special Kids Day Volunteers

    Special Kids Day Volunteers

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.28.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The following is an advertisement for the upcoming Special Children's Day Event on July 12th and the volunteers needed to undergo it.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 09:39
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75164
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109733865.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Artist JBII
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Special Kids Day Volunteers, by SrA Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Advertisement
    AFN Spangdahlem
    Jamal J Berry II
    Special Kids Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT