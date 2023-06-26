This is a 1-minute, 30-second radio talk segment detailing the work done by the 86th Force Support Squadron and RTT Travel to bring 105 service members and family members to London for a professional baseball game series.
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 06:50
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|75161
|Filename:
|2306/DOD_109733664.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - MLB trip, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
