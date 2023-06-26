Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Radio Spot - MLB trip

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.27.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    This is a 1-minute, 30-second radio talk segment detailing the work done by the 86th Force Support Squadron and RTT Travel to bring 105 service members and family members to London for a professional baseball game series.

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 06:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 75161
    Filename: 2306/DOD_109733664.mp3
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Baseball
    MLB
    London
    KMC
    86th FSS
    RTT Travel

